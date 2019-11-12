Our Lady of the Hill High School students kicked off the season of giving by gathering cans for community members in need.
Coordinated by the school’s National Honor Society (NHS), the Trick or Treat for Canned Goods initiative resulted in the collection of 733 cans of food that the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will distribute to families during the holidays.
“This is the fifth consecutive year that our students have focused on ‘treating’ those in our midst with much-needed food supplies,” said OLH Principal Therese Schwarz.
“The gathering of canned goods certainly was in keeping with one of the pillars of OLH – service to others.”
