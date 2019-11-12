A poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune found that 66% of Texans believe climate change is happening. Only 23% say it’s not happening and the rest were undecided. Like a poll asked by the same group on immigration, the divisions of opinion are split sharply along political affiliation. The poll found that 88% of those identifying as Democrats, along with 74% identifying as independents said climate change was happening. The poll found that 44% of Republicans agreed with Democrats and independents on the issue while 42% said it was not happening. Republicans also led the way when it comes to being undecided with 14% of the GOP here saying they weren’t sure.

