City revenue from taxes levied on hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts has increased to pre-pandemic levels, the city’s finance director says, and a new trend has emerged.
“It is interesting when you look at occupancy tax by property, that there are differences by property, and not every property is back to their pre-pandemic level,” city finance director Amy Dozier said during an April 27 council meeting. “And we certainly see that consumer tastes have shifted a little bit, and there’s a lot more preference for individual cabins or short-term rental, AirBNB kind of property. We’re seeing significant increases in those properties in particular.”
