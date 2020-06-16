A Center Point man has jailed on accusations of raping someone three times in the summer of 2016.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested William Max Schreiber on Monday, records show. An indictment issued last month charges Schreiber with three counts of sexual assault. The alleged victim is female, but the indictment doesn’t state her age. According to the indictment, Schreiber was married at the time of the alleged offenses and the female was not his wife.
Schreiber, born in 1961, was in the Kerr County jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $225,000.
