Peterson Health reported 16 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and there were 10 new cases of the virus confirmed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Fifteen people were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, which Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas called the highest number of hospitalizations Kerr County has seen at PRMC since Feb. 1.

