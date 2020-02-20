Ingram readers get a boost from DAR

The regent and some of the officers and members of the Major James Kerr Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution had the opportunity to support literacy when they attended the dedication of a “book vending machine” at Ingram Elementary School on Jan. 31.
DAR chapter members presented a check for $250 to Keli Brandt, Ingram Elementary assistant principal; Melissa Whitten, technology teacher; and Andrea Woodruff, PTO president.
The students are able to earn gold tokens through good scholastics and behavior, and with those tokens are able to get a book from the vending machine, which they can then keep.
“The Major James Kerr Chapter is dedicated to promoting literacy in area schools, and the membership was honored to be able to support the love of reading through the donation of its members,” a group spokeswoman said in a press release.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic, historical and educational organization of women who can trace their ancestry through genealogy back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War.
For further information, contact darchambers85@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.