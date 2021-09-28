Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells, left, who serves as commander of the Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, presents the Silver Patrick Henry Medallion for Outstanding Patriotic Service to a former Vietnam War POW. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Tom Norris, right, was a POW for 2,041 days.
Congressman Chip Roy was the guest speaker at this month’s meeting of the Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, which took place Sept. 14 the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center.
“Roy spoke primarily about issues affecting veterans and how those issues are being addressed. He acknowledged the challenges facing the country in the areas of the pandemic, Afghanistan, the political climate and the economy. However, he tempered his remarks with a note of optimism in how we can deal with such challenges,” a MOWA spokesman said in a press release.
