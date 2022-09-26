Local donors can learn more about the tax advantages available through charitable giving by attending an educational coffee chat with Charles Granstaff set for 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center.
Practicing good stewardship of your finances not only benefits you but also benefits causes that are important to you and your family. This can be accomplished by planning your charitable giving in a way that is also tax advantaged, benefitting both the giver and the receiver.
