Seated next to Krystle Ramsay at the Texas Statehouse, Gary Priour expected he would need to answer a question or two about the state of foster care in Texas. After all, Priour had helped lead the state when it came to residential care of abused, neglected and troubled children. Ramsay and Priour were testifying about the issue in front of the Texas Legislature, and for the first time, Priour wasn’t doing all of the talking.
In fact, Priour was watching as Ramsay held her own, mapping out why residential care centers like Ingram’s Hill Country Youth Ranch were vital in serving the best interests of children in the foster program.
As Ramsay talked, Priour flashed a brief smile. At that moment, he knew that the future of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, an institution he built from the ground up, was going to be in good hands.
“I’ve watched her take charge of the program,” Priour said. “I’ve watched her develop this vision of a continuity of care, which is in my heart. There are not many people in the state of Texas who understand what we do, because we don’t specialize in one modality of therapy. We try to take each child and develop a program that meets his or her needs. That’s what she does.”
On Jan. 1, 2020, Krystle Ramsay will succeed Priour as the executive director of HCYR. It’s a momentous change for the institution that has served youth since 1977.
“I came here thinking that I’m going to get some experience and move on,” Ramsay said. “Fourteen years later, I’ve gotten a lot of experience.”
Now, Ramsay will make the transition from her work as operations director to executive director, which oversees two other homes and an annual budget of more than $10 million.
Her reverence for Priour’s work is clear, but she’s ready for the challenge of moving forward without his daily guidance.
“The relationship has developed over 14 years,” said Ramsay, who fought back tears during an interview Wednesday. “No one in the state of Texas has done what this guy has done. Nobody. No one ever. When you look at where he started, and in the time of my 14 years, how he can balance work and personal life is something that I watch on a daily basis.”
Ramsay came to the Hill Country right after graduating from Baylor in 2005.
With a degree in psychology, Ramsay knew almost immediately that she was the right fit for the Hill Country Youth Ranch, and she’s grown through the years to improve her skills as a social worker and clinician.
Over the last few years, Ramsay has married, had two children and earned a master’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Everything she’s learned she’s been able to put back into her work in the Hill Country.
On that day in Austin nearly two years ago, when Priour knew he was going to retire, Ramsay was testifying in front of the state Senate about the perils that some foster children face in homes versus a center like Hill Country Youth Ranch. Her impassioned examples were well-received by the state legislature, which was considering passing Senate Bill 907, clarifying the state’s position on where to place children who are taken out of a home.
“When she finished her testimony, they knew everything they needed to know, and I said almost nothing,” Priour said of the experience. “That’s when I knew the transition was happening, and that it was happening at the right moment.”
