A 23-year-old Dallas man was in the county jail Monday on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as being intoxicated to a dangerous degree.
Jail records indicate a Kerrville police officer arrested Travis Richard Martin on Saturday. Martin was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 4 drug, possession of dangerous drugs and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Martin also was accused of possessing less than 1 grams each of two penalty group 1 drugs. Penalty group 4 includes codeine, opium and other narcotics, while penalty group 1 includes heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Martin was being held on bonds totaling $13,000, according to jail records.
