Registration is open for classes offered by a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people become U.S. citizens, learn English, obtain GEDs and better themselves in other ways.
Families & Literacy, Inc. is registering students for fall classes beginning Sept. 3.
Classes involve and include:
• GED preparation
• English as a Second Language
• Civics and U. S. Government
• Adult Basic Education in Math and Language
• Basic computer skills
Classes are in the evenings on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church. Families & Literacy serves more than 900 people annually, according to a press release from the organization.
“We encourage anyone interested in furthering their education to consider registering now,” said Mindy Wendele, Families & Literacy executive director, in the release.
She said 75 percent of class costs are underwritten by local donors and students pay up to $135 per semester for fees and books.
Students can register in person at the Families & Literacy office Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-5p.m. at 530 Methodist Encampment Road at Mt. Wesley. Or, they can register at www.familiesandliteracy.org .
For more information, contact Wendele at 830-896.8787 or visit the website.
