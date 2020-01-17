A 27-year-old Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail on accusations of assaulting someone at a party off Pascal Avenue.
Jonathan David Anderson was arrested Thursday after police were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Paschal Avenue about 8 a.m. that day, according to information from the Kerrville Police Department and county records. The person who called police reportedly told the dispatcher someone was “going crazy” at a party and breaking things.
“Upon an officer’s arrival, the male that had been causing the disturbance was leaving the location on foot and was ordered to come back, at which point he charged the officer and refused to stop,” said Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman. “The male was then sprayed with OC and then detained. It was discovered this male had assaulted two other parties in the residence who wished to pursue charges.”
No severe injuries were reported.
Anderson was in the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $3,500 as of Friday. One of the accusations against him is a felony because the alleged victim in that case is older than 65. The other accusation is a misdemeanor because that alleged victim is younger than 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.