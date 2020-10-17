Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars hosted an informational seminar on the application process for the U.S. service academies at its September meeting. Local high school students with an interest in applying to attend one of the five federal service academies were invited to the seminar. Five students and their parents were present.
Hill Country Chapter Commander Col Norm Wells, U.S. Air Force, retired, served as moderator. The panel consisted of U.S. Air Force 2Lt Juan Ramos, USAF Academy Admissions Advisor, who attended via a Zoom connection; Shannon Deville, director of the Schreiner University Institute, an academy prep, ROTC and veterans service program; and Anne Overby, service academy liaison for Congressman Chip Roy.
