The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is screening two family-friendly movies next week.
On Dec. 30, the library will show “Toy Story 4” where characters Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and new friend Forky go on some road trip shenanigans.
Jan. 2 brings “Detective Pikachu,” featuring character Tim Goodman joining forces with a bright, fuzzy Pokémon to search for his missing father.
Both events are at 2 p.m., 505 Water St. Movies are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at 830-258-1274.
