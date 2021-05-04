A Kerrville man was put on probation last year after pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 18. Now 21, he faces another felony: indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Devin Don Geller was jailed April 23, following the execution of an arrest warrant based on an allegation he touched a child inappropriately on Aug. 15, 2020. This alleged offense was five months after he was sentenced to 10 years probation on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records. Pursuant to a plea agreement between his attorney, Kurt Rudkin, and the 198th District Attorney’s Office, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. allowed Geller the opportunity to complete probation and avoid a felony conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.