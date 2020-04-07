A 58-year-old Kerrville man convicted of DWI at least twice was jailed on suspicion of drunk driving.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Jesus Raphael Sierra on March 25 and accused him of felony DWI. Driving while intoxicated is a misdemeanor unless the person accused already has at least two convictions.
Sierra was released from jail on March 26 on a $2,000 bond.
