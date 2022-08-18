A 26-year-old man accused of illegal immigration is among 13 people arrested so far this month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Kerr County.
Luis Fernando Yanez-Acuna was jailed Saturday by a Kerrville Police Department officer and was being held as of Monday. He wasn’t eligible to be released on bond due to an immigration hold placed at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to county records.
