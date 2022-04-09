A body was found in a home that burned Saturday morning and authorities suspect it's the 72-year-old person who lived there.
The Kerrville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of West Water street about 11:07 a.m. Saturday and extinguished the blaze, according to a press release from KFD and the city of Kerrville. The fire was confined primarily to the bedroom where a deceased person was found.
