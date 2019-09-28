The Kerrville Daily Times is accepting nominations for The Kerrville Daily Times’ 2019 Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award.
The recipient of the annual award will be honored at the 97th annual Chamber Choice Awards Banquet on Oct. 24 at Schreiner University Event Center.
The award seeks to identify individuals who have made a positive and lasting impact in Kerr County.
Last year’s winner was longtime business owner Phyllis Ricks, who was honored for our service to numerous nonprofit boards and community organizations.
Educator Steve Schwarz was presented the award in 2017, and Cecil Atkission, president of Cecil
Atkission Motors, received it in 2016.
HOW TO NOMINATE
Letters of nomination should include a brief list of the person’s accomplishments and service to the community.
Nominations should be mailed to Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year, c/o Publisher Carlina Villalpando, The Kerrville Daily Times, 429 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028, or emailed to carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com.
Nominations must be received by Sept. 30.
NOMINEES SOUGHT FOR CHAMBER AWARDS
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce also is accepting nominations for several awards that will be presented at its upcoming banquet. They include the Business Person of the Year Award and the Mary C. Williams Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.
Nomination forms for those awards available at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1700 Sidney Baker St., Suite 100, or by visiting www.kerrvilletx.com/nomination-form.
Deadline to submit nominations to the chamber is Oct. 9. For information, call 830-896-1155.
