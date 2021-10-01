Hal Peterson Middle School and BT Wilson students want everyone to drop off new and gently used shoes in their Drop Off Shoe Fundraiser, tomorrow, Saturday, Oct 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and no one has to get out of their cars.
The “pandemic friendly” event will allow drivers to come to the front of Hal Peterson Middle School, pop their trunk, and volunteers and students will unload the trunk for you. The fundraiser will continue until Oct. 12, and there are several hotspots for collections located around the city, including Nobilitea, Fidelity Abstract, the Carlson Law Firm and the Dietert Center, as well as at Tivy High School.
