The Kerrville movie theater where police said a man killed himself following a standoff last month has reopened.
Rio 10 Cinemas reopened Saturday, just in time for the new Star Wars movie slated for a Dec. 20 showing.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience,” states a recent Facebook post by the company, which closed for repairs following the Nov. 19 police standoff.
Rio 10 President Syd Hall previously told The Kerrville Daily Times that the incident caused damage to the theater.
Fernando Rolon was said to have shot himself in the head in the theater Nov. 19 following a long standoff with police that began the night before.
Police said Rolon shot and killed 38-year-old Melissa Villagrana in the Walmart parking lot on Nov. 18 before fleeing to the theater. Villagrana left behind three children. Authorities haven’t indicated a motive for the shooting.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
