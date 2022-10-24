Neva Cramer, director of education and graduate studies in education at Schreiner University, has been awarded the Joyce Hardin Service Award by the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. The award was conferred during the State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education Conference, Oct. 9-11.
The Joyce Hardin Service Award is presented annually for outstanding service to TACTE and the education profession. Hardin was the former executive director of TACTE. She previously served as the dean of college of education at Lubbock Christian University.
