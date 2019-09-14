A 63-year-old Kerr County ex-con has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child last summer.
Robert Lee Yastic appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday and entered a guilty plea, according to court records.
Yastic agreed to plead guilty and let Emerson decide on a prison sentence of five to 40 years, said 198th Assistant District Attorney Stephen Harpold. Emerson ordered Yastic to pay $674 in court costs and abide by sex offender registration requirements.
Yastic’s charge, aggravated sexual assault of a child, was punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Yastic was arrested Aug. 27, 2018, after a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Yastic told a third party about the sexual abuse, and investigators corroborated that and other information with testimony from the child and a witness.
Yastic has been arrested in Kerr County seven times since 1990 and has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated at least three times, burglary of a habitation and violating probation on DWI charges.
Yastic did prison time in the ’90s for violating probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.