With the new Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library van are, from left, front row, librarians Esme Ovalle, Carrie Vega, Racheal Carruthers and Cate Schulenberg. In the back row are Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes; Councilwomen Kim Clarkson and Brenda Hughes; Mayor Judy Eychner; Councilman Roman Garcia; Library Director Danielle Brigati; Friends of the Library members Martha Mitchell, Jennifer Daschel, Phyllis Young and David McCormick; Assistant City Manager Kim Meismer; City Manager E.A. Hoppe; and library clerk Becca Bigott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.