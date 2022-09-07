Popshelf, a new retail concept by Dollar General stores, will open in March 2023 in Kerrville at the corner of Junction Highway and Commerce Street. It will sell home goods, among other items, most of which will be under $5 each. Construction should begin in October.
A new retail concept is coming to Kerrville, courtesy of Dollar General’s new store,Popshelf, which will offer home decor, arts and crafts and a host of other items, most of which will be under $5 each.
The Tennessee-based Dollar General, which already has three locations in Kerrville, rolled out the new concept in 2020 and said it wants to have 100 retail stores under that name by the end of this year. So far, 80Popshelfstores have been opened. Four are planned for San Antonio, but the Kerrville location at the corner of Junction Highway and Commerce Street is the first Hill Country location.
