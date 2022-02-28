A low-water culvert and crossing in Comfort over Cypress Creek near Kendall County was damaged by semis that left the interstate during Winter Storm Landon, according to a county official on Monday.
Repairing the damage may cost more than $50,000, Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings told the commissioners court that day. He said residents reported thousands of 18-wheelers used the crossing to avoid the interstate when the ice and snow had vehicles backed up and stranded for 12 hours during the storm earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.