Morning showers and low clouds are likely followed by partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours.
Daytime highs eventually warm into the lower and middle 90s depending on sunshine. Stray showers and storms could pop up again during the afternoon.
Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday evening before midnight. Low clouds redevelop after midnight. A sprinkle or light shower is possible by daybreak. Lows end up in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s.
A slight chance of showers will be possible after midnight Thursday. Lows drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Partly cloudy skies return Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs warm to near 90 degrees.
I am watching a cold front in the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. This could bring a few storm and cooler temperatures.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.