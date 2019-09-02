Ingram’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget and tax rate will get their hearing today.
The proposed tax rate is the same as last year’s — $0.529 per $100 of valuation — and gets two public hearings. The second will be Sept. 10.
The budget gets only one hearing. In all funds this year, Ingram expects to make more revenue than what they spend.
The expected values are as follows:
• General Fund
Revenue: $1,390,714
Expenditures: $1,349,116
• Interest and Sinking Fund (funds that pay back debt for wastewater projects)
Revenue: $153,594
Expenditures: $145,544
• Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund
Revenue: $77,000
Expenditures: $30,000
• Enterprise Fund (wastewater operating account)
Revenue: $352,538
Expenditures: $342,854
• Extended Debt Service Fund (funds that pay off debt or extend main lines in the wastewater system)
Revenue: $34,424
Expenditures: $25,000
In the general fund, interest and sinking fund and hotel occupancy tax fund, the revenue totals include unused funds from past years. That’s why they look like they are larger for 2019-20 compared to the current year, which does not include unused funds.
The general fund, interest and sinking fund and hotel occupancy tax fund revenues from the current year are $1,053,568, $144,929 and $21,026, respectively.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas Highway 39.
