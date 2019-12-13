After a group proposed designating Kerr County a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary County,” county commissioners ended their Monday meeting questioning whether they should start vetting folks requesting items on the agenda.
A group headed by Kerr County resident Jeff Mitchell appeared in commissioners court Monday to submit a proposed resolution that would call on commissioners “to support decisions by our Sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen.”
News of the submission of this resolution on the commissioners’ meeting agenda had Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer redeliver a speech he first made in 2013. In it, he explained that his oath of office contains a clause promising to “preserve, protect, and defend the laws of the United States,” which includes any laws Congress passes that some may perceive as infringing on the Second Amendment.
Hierholzer called the citizens’ proposed resolution “a feel-good statement that means nothing more than my toilet paper.”
After Hierholzer’s speech and some back-and-forth, commissioners expressed discomfort with the wording of the resolution — especially in regard to oaths of office, which they found inaccurate — and with the term “sanctuary county.”
Commissioners expressed support for the Second Amendment and encouraged the group to come back with a different resolution.
“I am for having the resolution, but not the one you’re presenting,” said Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew.
At one point in the meeting, Hierholzer said no resolution of the commissioners could dictate his office’s law enforcement policies.
“This court has zero ability to tell any duly elected sheriff … how he is to do his job,” Hierholzer said. “You can control some things by the budget, but you cannot control how he does that job and how he fulfills his duty.”
Hierholzer, in his speech, emphasized the difficulty of changing the U.S. Constitution and openly doubted the Second Amendment could ever be repealed. There was some muttering heard in the audience indicating a contrary belief.
“Where you and I can make a difference is at the ballot box,” Hierholzer said. “We must do a better job at putting true believers of the Constitution and God in elected office.”
The group filed out of the meeting room and were seen discussing their cause with Hierholzer and a constable.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners discussed the process for putting items on their meeting agenda. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly told his colleagues “we need more background on these resolutions,” and more information about the people who propose them and their motivations. Kelly, who also is an attorney, said it’s not the job of the commissioners court or the “lawman” to determine what is or isn’t constitutional.
“I got no problems with the Second Amendment,” Kelly said. “I get in trouble in Travis County because I do keep a gun in my truck.”
On Thursday, Mitchell said another resolution will likely be brought back for consideration after Hierholzer gives input on it. He said his resolution was modeled on one passed in Hood County and he said there are as many as 18 counties where such resolutions have been passed. Hood commissioners passed their sanctuary county resolution in October, according to news reports.
“Every time there’s a mass shooting, all these Democrats are trying to blame law-abiding gun owners and restrict our privileges, and I don’t feel that’s right,” Mitchell said.
