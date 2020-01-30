Today should be mostly cloudy and colder with areas of dense fog possible during the morning hours.
A few weak disturbances will track across the area throughout the day.
This will only produce areas of light showers across the Hill Country.
It will be colder, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
A much stronger low pressure system will move across Northern Mexico tonight.
Models keep the bulk of this energy south of Kerrville. As a result, rain chances will be highest across South Texas with this upcoming event.
Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. North winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered showers will be in the forecast overnight, favoring areas south of Kerrville.
Areas of dense fog and drizzle are possible overnight through Friday morning.
Partly sunny skies return Friday afternoon with highs around 60 degrees. North winds average 10 to 15 mph.
It looks partly sunny and warmer Saturday and Sunday with above average temperatures in the forecast this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.