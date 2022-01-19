A strong arctic cold front will bring north winds and very cold temperatures across the area Thursday.
After highs above 80 degrees Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 35 degrees Thursday. North winds averaging 15-25 miles per hour will create wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees most of the day.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service reports mixed precipitation is expected. The forecast calls for minor sleet/snow accumulations on grassy areas and ice accumulations up to a few hundredths of an inch on mainly elevated, exposed surfaces. Winds may be as high as 35 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on elevated bridges, overpasses and roadways. The hazardous conditions may impact both the morning or evening commute.
