Mayor proclaims Feb. 13-19 as National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week

Mayor Bill Blackburn addresses a group of cardiac patients, doctors and nurses at the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, located in the Cailloux Professional Building on the Peterson Regional Medical Center, Tuesday, Feb. 15. He read a proclamation declaring Feb. 13-19 as National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn read a proclamation naming Feb. 13-19 as National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week at a presentation at the Cailloux Professional Building on the campus of Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. Members of Kerrville city staff were present, along with doctors, nurses and patients with the cardiac rehab center on the third floor.
“I encourage all citizens to take a healthy and sound approach to caring for their well-being and to join forces to battle one of the nation’s leading killers,” Blackburn said.
