Stone Reyes Alvarez, 23, of Kerrville, was arrested by a Kerrville police officer, who accused him of misdemeanors, including possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Alvarez also was accused of a state jail felony: possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 2. The group includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC.
Alvarez was released Saturday on personal recognizance bonds. Unlike many people arrested in Kerrville on accusations of felony offenses, Alvarez appears to have been arrested for the first time in Kerr County.
