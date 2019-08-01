Even though Texas doesn’t require small children, especially infants, to be in a rear-facing car seat, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is urging people to consider it as the safest option for a child during a car crash.
“Experience shows it’s not the brand of seat purchased, but the direction the child faces that will save his or her life,” said Bev Kellner, a program manager with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “The main reason is that the neck and spine of an infant or young child are not fully developed and need extra protection.”
WHY NO REQUIREMENT
There are 11 states that require children under the age of two to be in rear-facing seats, the Texas Legislature passed a bill requiring it, only to see the bill vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Although Texas does not yet have a law to keep children rear-facing, the facts support the use of properly installed rear-facing safety seats as the best way to provide protection for young children riding in motor vehicles,” Kellner said. “The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible to the maximum weight and height of the rear-facing convertible seat to provide the best crash protection.”
The Texas Tribune reported that Abbott said it wasn’t necessary to micromanage the parenting process to such a great extent, much less to criminalize different parenting decisions by Texans.
Texas does require all children under the age of eight and 57 pounds to be in a car seat 0f some sort.
PEDIATRICIANS DISAGREE WITH GOVERNOR
The Academy of American Pediatrics recommends that all children under the age of two are placed in a rear-facing seat for a variety of reasons.
“Experience shows it’s not the brand of seat purchased, but the direction the child faces that will save his or her life,” Kellner said. “The main reason is that the neck and spine of an infant or young child are not fully developed and need extra protection.”
Kellner said a small child’s head is about 25% of their body length versus about 14% for an adult, so that extra weight needs strong neck and spine support during a crash, when the head can be violently snapped forward causing spinal injury.
“The rear-facing car seat supports the head, neck and spine of infants and toddlers, and distributes crash forces over the entire body rather than just at the harnesses,” Kellner said. “The child in a rear-facing safety seat is the safest passenger in a vehicle.”
HAVE SEATS CHECKED OUT
Kellner recommends finding a certified car seat technician, there are four in Kerrville, to understand how to properly install a car seat.
“Car seat inspections are performed by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians,” Kellner said. “These technicians can provide hands-on advice and instruction to make sure your children are safe and riding in the proper seat for their age, weight, height and developmental stage.”
Search for technicians by visiting http://buckleup.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.