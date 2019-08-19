Kerr County provides assistance to county residents who face challenges in the area of paying for health care through the office of the Kerr County Indigent Health Care Program.
To gain access to these services, applicants are required to complete an application, provide supporting documentation as well as participate in a face-to-face interview.
To determine eligibility for the program, the review process includes a look at income streams, resources, the make-up of the household and county residence.
Applicants with income in excess of 21 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline do not qualify.
Individuals who qualify can receive assistance with hospital in-patient and hospital out-patient services, physician services, prescription services and lab/X-ray services.
As the payor of last resort, Kerr County Indigent Health offers their services only to those who are not eligible for any other federal, state or local programs, such as Medicaid, Medicare, VA, CHIP or other insurance benefits.
For complete eligibility rules or other information, call 830-792-2239, for visit Kerr County Courthouse annex, Room BA-104.
