Thursday marks the day tickets to the 12th annual Daddy and Daughter Sweetheart Dance go on sale, a chance for fathers and daughters to whirl the night away with lasting memories, according to Rosa Ledesma, Kerrville’s parks and recreation specialist.
“Growing up, I’m sure the girls will always remember that,” Ledesma said. “We have girls who are in high school, and they still come with their dad. They’re not too old to come out to this event, and I think that’s really cool. It’s obviously a special thing to the daughters if they still want to go at that older age.”
The event, hosted by the parks and recreation department, includes DJ music, complimentary photo opportunities and a dinner for fathers and daughters of all ages.
Many people make the dance a family tradition. Since Ledesma started a few years ago, she said she enjoys watching participants grow up through the years as they keep coming back.
“The dads ... love having that tradition, that special moment, special night with their daughter,” Ledesma said. “It’s one of my favorite events that we put on. I think that it’s really neat to see all the little girls come out and get dressed up and just have a really great time with their dad or father figure.”
Tickets usually sell out quickly every year, according to a press release from the city. They will be available for $55 per couple at kerrvilletx.gov or at 2385 Bandera Highway. It is an additional $15 for extra daughters. There will also be tables available for reservation.
The event is on Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.
