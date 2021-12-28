Three siblings reported reported as abducted from Hondo have been found safe, according to a statement from the Medina County Sheriff's Office.
Ariana Wright, 8; Lucas Wright, 9; and Jonathan Wright, 11, were said to have last been seen at CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20, according to an Amber alert posted on the website of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The children were believed to be traveling on foot with their father, 40-year-old Jonathan A. Wright, according to the sheriff's office. They were found safe and their father was arrested, the agency said.
