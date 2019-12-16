An estimated 750 to 800 people attended the Christmas at the Kroc event in Kerrville on Saturday.
The annual, free event, hosted by the Salvation Army, included activities for kids such as a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, carnival games and more.
“It’s just a way of saying thank you to the community for all their support throughout the year,” said Molly Putnam, director of operations at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, where the event was held. “People have been really great with the Angel Tree and the Red Kettles. This is the least that we can do to thank them, is offer them this free event.”
Melissa Martinez, who works for the Kroc Center’s boys and girls club, was on hand at Saturday’s event to help kids decorate sugar cookies.
“It was really fun watching kids decorate each cookie with all their toppings and seeing all their faces happy,” Martinez said. “This was my first year doing this; it was amazing, I loved it.”
In addition to being a way of thanking the community for donations to the nonprofit, the annual Christmas at the Kroc event also introduces many residents to the organization and all the services it provides, Putnam indicated.
“People don’t always connect the Kroc Center with the Salvation Army, so this event helps to tie that,” Putnam said.
This year’s Red Kettle campaign is intended to raise $175,000 for the Salvation Army’s services. The organization already has received $100,000, Putnam said, and bell ringers will continue to request donations throughout the city until Christmas Eve, she said. She said the funds will be used to feed, cloth and shelter people, mostly in the Kerr County.
