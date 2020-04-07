A 37-year-old man with a Center Point address was jailed on suspicion of public intoxication before being handed over to immigration authorities.
A Kerr County sheriff’s deputy arrested Navor Montero on April 4. Montero was accused of public intoxication and being in the U.S. without legal authorization. Jail records indicate he was released to immigration authorities on April 5.
Jail records show Navor was arrested on Aug. 22, 2009, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Navor was given a court-appointed attorney, convicted of DWI on Sept. 8, 2009, given jail credit of 14 days and ordered to pay $407 in court costs. He was released to immigration authorities on Sept. 9, 2009, according to jail records. Navor didn't pay the court costs and didn't show up to court on Feb. 8, 2010, as ordered, but it's unclear whether he'd been deported.
