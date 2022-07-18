A wooden bowl by woodturner Rolf Grimstvedt made from a damaged pecan tree from the Mason County Courthouse is one of 30 items being auctioned off online to benefit the rebuilding fund for the courthouse, which burned down last year.
A Kerrville woodturners club has been working on handmade, pecan-wood bowls to sell for funds to rebuild the Mason County Courthouse, which was destroyed by a fire that was set deliberately more than a year ago.
Marcy Dunn, a member of the Hill Country Turners and coordinator of the project, has been in the middle of the project since January.
