Jonathan Letz announced that he is running for re-election as Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 3, in 2020.
“Serv-ing the citizens of Kerr County has been a great honor, and I appreciate the confidence the citizens have entrusted in me,” Letz said. “I thoroughly enjoy serving and will continue to work hard and provide strong leadership on the Commissioners Court.”
Letz is a sixth-generation resident of the Comfort area and lives on a ranch with his wife, Karen, and two sons, Sam and Gus. Besides ranching, he has worked for Exxon Corporation and has owned several small businesses.
Letz has served on numerous boards and organizations in Kerr and surrounding counties, including serving as chairman of the Plateau Water Planning Group, Texas Wildlife Association, Kerrville Youth Baseball and Softball Association, Tivy Athletic Boosters Club and the Comfort Independent School District board.
“The current Commissioners Court is one of the best I have worked with,” Letz said. “The leadership of County Judge Rob Kelly and the diversity of the background of the commissioners provides an excellent court. My experience and knowledge of programs and projects helps me contribute to the strong court.”
He said he hopes to continue to work on the Center Point/East Kerr Wastewater Project, an effort to improve river water quality and affordable housing, as well as the relationships with the city of Kerrville and the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport.
Letz said he also wants to improve animal control services, long-term facility needs and flood control.
“This is an important period for Kerr County, and I believe I have the experience, knowledge and leadership to continue to serve,” he said. “I have demonstrated the ability to stay true to my beliefs, be objective, fair and represent the taxpayers of Precinct 3 and all of Kerr County.”
The primary election for this position will be in March 2020.
