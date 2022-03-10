The Tom Moore High School drama team competed at the UIL bi-district one act play competition on Saturday, March 5, and garnered seven acting awards for their efforts. The cast of “The Storm in the Barn '' includes, front row, from left to right, Paige Cannon, Jecelyn Cruces and Maive Eddy. Back row, left to right, includes Jaden Rief, Koda Collum, Evan Samford, Aidan Kelley, Jagger Martin, Noah Huber, Andy Limon, Divinia Poulliot and Rylie Williams.
Ingram Independent School District’s Tom Moore High School’s theater department has won multiple awards at the United Interscholastic League’s bi-district one-act play competition, taking place on Saturday, March 5 at the Lago Vista High School in Lago Vista, Texas. The drama students performed “The Storm in the Barn,” adapted by Eric Coble from the graphic novel by Matt Phelan.
Every school performs the same play, and from those performances the UIL judges choose 19 actors for awards. Eight actors receive honorable mention all-star cast; eight actors are named as all-star case, two are recognized as outstanding performer of the day and an outstanding technical award was awarded as well. Seven Tom Moore actors were chosen for awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.