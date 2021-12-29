Kerrville Dog Park to be closed for maintenance

Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be using the No. 2 and No. 3 ballfields at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive, as a temporary dog park while the original dog park undergoes maintenance.
Dog owners who use the Kerrville dog park will have to find a new place to let Rover run around. The Kerrville dog park at the Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, will close beginning Jan. 3, for maintenance. The closure will last approximately two weeks.
