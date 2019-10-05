Kerrville’s Rolando Salazar is the Texas Health Care Association’s Certified Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 3, which includes parts of South Texas.
Salazar is a certified nurse aide at River Hills Health and Rehab in Kerrville. He was nominated by his co-workers and selected by a panel of long-term care clinicians from across Texas.
He has been a CNA for 27 years, but also serves as a transportation aide and assists with Central Supply, “proving that he is always willing to step in and help wherever necessary,” according to a press release from the association. Salazar also is said to have a “heart of gold,” a lot of patience, and a friendly smile for everyone.
Co-workers praise Salazar for his ability to stay calm in stressful situations and his willingness to help fellow staff and assist in training new hires. Residents say they feel very comfortable talking with him and admire his professionalism, states the press release.
“Salazar ensures residents are always well-groomed and sanitary, and helps reduce hospitalizations through his knowledge of infection control and prevention,” the release states. “He is so dedicated that he often makes transports for his facility’s residents even when their appointments are after hours.”
Salazar was recently recognized as one of 10 Certified Nurse Aides of the Year representing geographic regions in the state during the Texas Health Care Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Dallas.
“Certified nurse assistants like Rolando are vital for quality long term care,” said Kevin Warren, president and chief executive officer of THCA. “They do a tough job with skill, with compassion, and with a smile. Residents, families and co-workers know they can trust them. This award recognizes Rolando for the difference he makes in people’s lives every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.