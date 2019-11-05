The U.S. Army might come to visit Ingram for an exchange of ideas if the Ingram City Council approves it tonight.
The 98th Civil Affairs Battalion of the U.S. Army is looking to visit Ingram city offices in order to learn about how the city gets funding for projects, how it interacts with businesses and how it handles emergency management, said City Administrator Mark Bosma.
Also on tonight’s agenda is the mayor signing off on the USDA portion of a payment for the third phase of the citywide wastewater project, an effort to get the whole city connected to a wastewater system.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 320 Highway 39.
