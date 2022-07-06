Elizabeth Montalvo gives Vern Ollar a birthday kiss for his 101st birthday at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 2110 Sidney Baker St., during a monthly meeting of the Alamo Honor Flight veterans club Tuesday. They meet monthly and wanted to celebrate Ollar’s birthday, which is on July 26.
Vern Ollar picks a piece of fruit off his birthday cake Tuesday at his 101st birthday party at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 2110 Sidney Baker St. Ollar is a World War II veteran and participated in the D-Day invasion of France, June 6, 1944.
Roger Mathews
Vern Ollar faced many challenges in his life, starting with the landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was one of several thousand members of the U.S. Army’s 116th Regiment of the 29th Division, who stormed ashore that morning in an attempt to defeat the forces of Adolph Hitler and Nazism.
In celebration of his impending 101st birthday, a group of his friends with the Alamo Honor Flight program gathered at theCracker Barrel Old Country Store, 2110 Sidney Baker St., Tuesday morning. While his birthday will not be until July 26, the monthly meeting group wanted to celebrate it with him.
