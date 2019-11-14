Cold temperatures remain in the forecast today, thanks to clouds and our next November cold front.
Our next front arrives today, with a chance of rain showers, especially during the morning hours. Partial clearing is possible during the afternoon. Models have dropped our temperatures compared to what they were showing yesterday. Most areas remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph.
Clearing skies are expected tonight. This sets the stage for cold overnight lows in the 25- to 30-degree range. Light north winds continue overnight.
There is a window of opportunity for fog to develop by daybreak Friday.
Sunny skies are in the forecast Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Very light north winds are in the forecast throughout the day.
Under clear skies, temperatures range from 27 to 31 degrees for an overnight low Friday. Calm winds continue.
Clouds increase Saturday, although models keep us dry. Highs warm into the lower and middle 60s.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs around 65 degrees.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
