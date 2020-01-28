The Kerrville River Trail's extension to Schreiner University is well under construction and should be done in the next few months, if all goes according to plan, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle.
DETAILS OF THE PROJECT
The trail extension adds 1 mile to the overall trail system. The trail will run from the G Street crossing, alongside Memorial Boulevard and the Guadalupe River up until Quinlan Creek Bridge, where the trail then turns and runs parallel to the creek until it reaches the university, according to Bill Muse, Schreiner's vice president for administration and finance.
With the extension comes some upgrades on the university's part. Schreiner is putting together its own trail that will run the perimeter of campus and will connect with the city's trail at a trailhead.
Most of the campus trail is already done, Muse said. The remaining areas that need work are the connection points with the city trail.
"Students, faculty and staff — I see them out there walking it already, although we've not officially opened it yet," Muse said with a chuckle.
Schreiner's trailhead area is also in the process of being improved. The university has plans — and has already started some construction — for a stage, dance floor, sand volleyball court and outdoor game area, improvements to the already existing disc golf court, paved parking, restrooms, food truck area and a venue that will sell alcohol and coffee.
The disc golf course's improvements will include new baskets, a slightly changed course layout and enhanced tee boxes, Boyle said.
The cost for trailhead improvements plus the campus trail will be more than $500,000, Muse said. Boyle said the city agreed to pay up to $5,000 to help.
The cost of the River Trail extension to Schreiner University is budgeted at $1.5 million, Boyle said, which the city is paying for through a funding agreement with Kerrville's economic improvement corporation. Schreiner is contributing $50,000 to that expense.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE COMMUNITY?
Muse said the trailhead area is going to be a great gathering place, especially for students. Boyle said the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan — a roadmap for city development over the next 30 years — calls for more connectivity between college students and the community.
"This is going to be a place (students) can go and have parties, recreation on campus," Muse said. "If they are of age, they certainly have their legal right and they can — and they will — go and find places (such as the alcohol venue) otherwise anyway, but this allows them to do it without having to get in their cars, so we like that."
It's one of the university's goals to also be very accessible to the public, Muse said. Adding a literal pathway into the campus is a great way to do that.
"We want the people in Kerrville to feel like this is their hometown university, and they're welcome here to take advantage of the things that are here for them to enjoy," Muse said.
A NOD TO HISTORY
Before this new construction, the trailhead area has been home to several very old houses that could be at least 100 years old, Muse said. These houses will be moved somewhere else off campus, repurposed and kept intact.
THE FUTURE
Both Boyle and Muse said that the future of the River Trail and additional development looks bright.
"I'm seeing already businesses are starting to respond (to the River Trail)," Muse said. "There's business development close to the trail, and that's great. What that's doing is what I think the city planners had in mind all along. It's both a quality-of-life improvement as well as a business development, financial and economic stimulus."
The city has adopted a River Trail Master Plan, which includes evaluating future extensions contingent on funding and easements, Boyle said.
"We are excited about this new connection and continuing to grow our trail for our community and visitors to enjoy," Boyle said. "It is wonderful to see such a variety of user groups on the trail and seeing the efforts toward health and wellness."
The grand opening for the trail and trailhead area will likely be April 17 to coincide with Schreiner's Recall, which is a homecoming event.
