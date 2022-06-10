For some families, sending a child back to school can cause financial strain on an already stretched household budget. The Salvation Army of Kerrville will register families who need assistance to send their children back to school for the 2022-23 school year.
Each student will receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their grade level and a pair of new shoes. All supplies will be picked up at the “Back to School Bash” in August.
