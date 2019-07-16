Fan favorite “Dinosaur George” Blasing will greet children, parents and caregivers today the Cailloux Theater with a program beginning at 10 a.m.
Attendees will spend the morning learning about paleontology during an interactive show featuring museum-quality fossils. The event is part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s summer reading program.
Blasing is a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist with more than 40 years of study and research. He has performed live to more than four million people and has lectured in more than 4,000 museums, schools and public events. He is the writer, co-creator and host of “Jurassic Fight Club” on the History Channel.
This program is open to the public, and no registration is required. The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
