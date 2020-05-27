A 21-year-old Kerrville man was convicted of three felonies and sentenced to five years in prison, but he still has several pending vehicle burglary charges.
Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. accepted guilty pleas from Francisco Alejandro Uballe during a May 8 hearing, pursuant to a deal worked out between court-appointed defense attorney Karli Kennell and the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe.
Uballe pleaded guilty to stealing a firearm on Oct. 30, 2019; possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine on Nov. 15, 2019; and possessing 1-4 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, on Nov. 15, 2019. He received three concurrent sentences of six months, six months and five years.
Uballe’s three pending vehicle burglary charges stem from a Kerrville police investigation that began on Oct. 28, 2019, when officers responded to reports of nine burglarized vehicles in the area of Coronado Street and West Lane. All burglarized vehicles had been left unlocked; vehicles in the area that had been locked had not been broken into, according to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department.
Police had no leads until Oct. 30, 2019, when officers were dispatched to a local restaurant for a report of a disturbance involving a group of males, including someone who displayed a firearm, according to the release. Employees of the restaurant provided a vehicle description and police made an investigative stop on a matching vehicle leaving the scene. Uballe was identified as the driver, and police found a firearm reported stolen from a vehicle in Comfort.
“During an interview with KPD investigators, Uballe confessed to between 25 to 35 vehicle burglaries over the course of several weeks,” states the press release.
According to the release, investigators recovered stolen property from Uballe’s house from multiple burglaries reported on Oct. 28.
No hearings had been set in the burglary cases as of May 27.
